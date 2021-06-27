A California cop is being investigated for allegedly humiliating mask-wearers in a viral video.

The Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) in California is looking into charges made about a cop in a viral TikTok video. An officer allegedly utilized a patrol car speaker to push shoppers at the Santa Rosa Avenue shopping complex to remove their masks, according to the woman, who wishes to remain unidentified.

Shan, a Twitter account, apparently uploaded a selfie video from her car, expressing what she had just witnessed. “I spoke with your office and they would like to speak with you if you’re the SRPD cop that was over by Menchie’s Frozen Yoghurt using your loudspeaker to order people to take off their masks because they were acting like slaves. So, if I were you, I’d go back,” Shan remarked in the now-deleted video, which captured her reaction but not the event itself.

“We take complaints from the community extremely seriously,” SRPD Professional Standards Sgt. Dan Hackett told The Press Democrat. That’s exactly what we’re doing with this issue. If that turned out to be true, the officer in charge would have to face consequences.”

Shan told the news organization that the video had been viewed 60,000 times before she removed it due to death threats.

She claimed she was running errands at the Santa Rosa Marketplace lot on June 2 and was in line to get a bagel at Sonoma Valley Bagel when she heard a voice over the speaker urging people to “take off your masks, don’t be slaves.” Take off your masks and stop being slaves.” Shan claims that she and others in the neighborhood opened the doors to see what was going on.

“White, approximately 6 feet tall in his 30s or 40s, with brown or dirty blond hair,” she described the officer she had seen.

Shan immediately called SRPD following the event, according to The Press Democrat, and spoke with Hackett the next day, who took a statement over the phone. When asked by the outlet, no one working at Sonoma Valley Bagel or Menchie’s on Wednesday remembered hearing the call to demask through the speakers.

“It is not up to the police or even the government to tell people to take off their masks,” Shan said. “Yes, it is now an option. This is a brief summary.