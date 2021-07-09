A bus driver is accused of giving a student a copy of a book called “Daddy’s Little Girl” that he wrote about sex abuse.

Jimmy Rogers Tate was charged with providing obscene material to a juvenile, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail. On Friday, the 54-year-old Palm Bay resident was freed from the Brevard County Jail on a $5,000 bail and is awaiting trial.

According to a story from Florida Today, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office stated Tate handed a ninth-grade girl a book describing sexual actions between an adult man and a toddler. On June 2, the pupil was allegedly given the material.

Tate self-published Tiny: Daddy’s Little Girl on Amazon, according to the sheriff’s office. The link to Tate’s book appears to have been disabled on Amazon.

Since the claim was brought to the school’s notice in early June, Tate has been on leave.

“This is a serious charge, and we are relieved that school officials and the sheriff’s office moved immediately after the student and her family reported it. “Our purpose in this case is to provide support for the victim,” Russell Bruhn, a Brevard Public Schools chief strategic communications officer, told This website.

Two days after the driver handed out the book, the student’s mother expressed her displeasure with Tate’s alleged actions to the administration at Viera High School, according to Florida Today. After reviewing the materials, the school’s assistant principal dialed the sheriff’s office.

Tate asked her daughter how she enjoyed the book when the mother met with the authorities, she said. According to the mother, the ninth-grader read part of the book but felt “extremely uncomfortable and dangerous.”

Tate chuckled when the kid told him the book was “extremely thorough,” according to an arrest report provided by Florida Today.

The incident was also apparently captured on tape by school bus surveillance cameras.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for comment on the incident, but no answer was received before publishing.

Tate told investigators during a June 24 interview that the book was imaginary and that he thought it was appropriate for people aged 16 and up, according to WFTV, an ABC-affiliated television station in Orlando. He also stated that he. This is a condensed version of the information.