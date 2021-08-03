A Burger King employee has been accused of hurling homophobic slurs at a gay couple.

Employees at a Burger King in California allegedly rushed a same-sex couple away, including one who allegedly hurled homophobic obscenities at them.

Romiro and Leo Mendez told KGTV that they had pre-ordered lunch from a Burger King in Salida on July 24, but when they came at the drive-thru to pick it up, they were told the store was closed.

The pair, who have been married for seven years, told the channel that when they asked for a refund, the restaurant employees became irate and questioned why one employee was not dressed in his uniform.

They claim that some employees came out of the building to chase their car away, and that one of them used a homophobic slur and made a gun-like hand motion.

“Whenever it’s used, it’s insulting. The slur was used with bad intentions, according to Romiro Mendez, who spoke to the station.

When the employee made the hand signal, Leo Mendez stated he began to worry for his life. He remarked, “That’s when I instructed (Romiro) to simply go go go.” “It made me feel that I wasn’t just being discriminated against, but that my life was literally being jeopardized.”

The Burger King employees cooperated with authorities, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, and they believed the Mendezes were the aggressors in the scenario.

Detectives gathered video footage from the couple and the restaurant and determined that there was sufficient evidence to refer the case to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, which will investigate the event as a possible hate crime misdemeanor.

The couple is hoping that authorities would take their case seriously. “We shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for something to happen. We should pursue it when we have the ability to take action, rather than waiting until someone has been shot or killed,” Romiro Mendez said.

The couple also stated that they will not return to a Burger King location since they believe their complaints have gone unheard by the firm. They claim that no one from Burger King has returned their calls, and that they have yet to get their reimbursement.

During Pride Month, the corporation donated to the Human Rights Campaign, but Leo Mendez said the company could do more to support the LGBTQ+ community. “They give,” says the speaker. This is a condensed version of the information.