A Bronze Star is presented to a World War II veteran 75 years after it was first awarded.

On July 27, a World War II veteran was awarded a Bronze Star medal for “meritorious achievement in actual ground combat,” 75 years after he had won it unwittingly.

Ubaldo Joseph Ciniero, 95, was first stationed in France during WWII and participated in combat activities, according to Grizzly, the journal of the California National Guard. Later, his division crossed the Rhine River and pushed to the Harz Mountains in the Netherlands.

According to the magazine, his division was later acknowledged as a liberating unit for the liberation of Halberstadt-Zwieberge, a subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp, by the United States Army Center of Military History and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Ciniero was not aware that he had been awarded the medal, according to his son Joel. They only realized they were related after Joel chose to go into his father’s background.

Joel says in the video, “I was interested in his division and what he did, and I located his name on an 8th Armored Infantry Division webpage, and I realized that he had been awarded the Bronze Star.”

Joel couldn’t believe he was the one who had to inform Cinierio of his accomplishment.

“You know what’s strange? He’s always been my father to me. According to Grizzly, Joel said before the ceremony, “I recognized my dad is a hero.” “Wow!” he said. I’ve got to tell you, it makes me a little emotional.”

Brig. Gen. Michael Leeney, deputy commander of the 40th Infantry Division, presented Ciniero with the medal at his home in California.

Leeney told Grizzly, “I’m here today to remedy a wrong.” “This is the awarding of the Bronze Star Medal, which is one of the Army’s highest honors for combat valor.”

According to the United States Veteran Medals, the Bronze Star Medal is awarded to anyone who, while serving in any capacity in or with the United States military after December 6, 1941: "distinguished himself or herself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service, not involving participation in aerial flight, while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States."