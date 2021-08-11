A brave bus driver saves a toddler who was found ‘wandering’ by himself.

A bus driver in Brevard County, Florida was named a hero on Tuesday morning after she helped a toddler who was found alone in a driveway.

Renee Carpenter was driving her usual route when she observed a toddler “wandering” in the road in nothing but his diaper, according to Brevard Public Schools via Fox 35 News.

Carpenter first noticed the toddler alone on a driveway, according to Tod Goodyear, a spokesman for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The toddler was reportedly seen wearing nothing but a diaper, according to Fox 35.

According to this source, the driver attempted to make contact with folks inside the house initially. Carpenter and two instructional assistants from a local high school put the youngster on the bus when no one replied, and they sat and waited for the police to arrive. The child’s age was later determined to be two years old.

Katherine Allen of Brevard Public Schools told Click Orlando, “This could have saved this tiny child’s life.” “We are grateful to have drivers who are concerned about the needs of all children in our community, not just those who ride our school buses,” says one parent.

After reconnecting the 2-year-old with his mother, authorities conducted an investigation into the home to ensure there was no cause for alarm. However, the house appeared to be tidy, and the infant appeared to be well cared for, according to Goodyear. They also contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), but no prior complaints were located.

The situation looked to be a straightforward accident, according to Goodyear, in which both the child’s mother and the mother’s roommate mistook the youngster for someone else. As a result, there were no charges filed in the case.

Unfortunately, children can and do frequently flee their homes. If a person comes across a child who appears to be missing, Goodyear advises first checking the child’s safety. Call 911 if you see a youngster who appears to be wounded or unwell. And, in all circumstances, it’s better to call the cops for a variety of reasons.

“The second aspect is that law enforcement has the time to figure out who the child belongs to and reconnect them,” Goodyear explained. Law enforcement can ensure that the right individual is reunited with the right person. This is a condensed version of the information.