A boxing match intended to raise awareness about gun violence ends in a fatal shooting.

The event, which was staged outdoors at the Skyway Plaza in St. Petersburg, Florida, drew around 200 spectators. The Neighborhood Boxing League, an advocacy group dedicated to combating gun violence by encouraging community people to take up boxing, hosted the event. “Tampa vs. St. Pete,” according to reports, was the event’s name. “With the escalation of gun violence across the country, the founders of The Neighborhood Boxing League felt that change needed to be made inside the neighborhood,” the group’s website says. As a result, they started the Guns Down, Gloves Up movement, encouraging people to express their rage and displeasure in a new way. Rather than grabbing a gun to deal with problems, why not battle it out and LIVE TO SEE ANOTHER DAY!” At the Saturday gathering, the group’s mission took a tragic and ironic turn as shooting erupted, abruptly ending the festivities. The shooting is said to have started when two groups at the gathering got into a fight that turned violent. One individual was killed in the crossfire, according to St. Petersburg police, and the victim was identified as Trevor Barton, 21.

Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, a St. Petersburg councilwoman, revealed to reporters that she owns the property where the match was place and rents it out for parties on a regular basis. Barton was also a sibling of one of her employees, she added.

Two men and two women were among the four adults hurt in the incident, according to police. Robert Cooley, a 21-year-old suspect, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with concealing a handgun and discharging a firearm in public.

Prior to the incident, the department stated it had no knowledge of the boxing match.

The investigation into the incident is still underway, and additional arrests may be made. Anyone with information regarding the event is encouraged to phone 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus the tip to TIP411.

The St. Petersburg Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this story.

The Neighborhood Boxing League, which was created in May, is a relatively new organization.

