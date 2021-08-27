A Bowl of $50 Mini-Croissant Cereal Divulges Opinions in New York.

Move over, cronut—the croissant-donut hybrid—because a new pastry creation is sweeping the city, repurposing the classic croissant as well.

A New Yorker posted a video of themself eating a “cute breakfast” of mini-croissant cereal, but the price of $50 per box has sparked debate.

Bakery L’appartement 4F has given the renowned pastry, which is already a breakfast and brunch staple, a miniature facelift.

Chew York City’s Ella Kahan and Emma Matarasso posted a movie to their TikTok account with the simple phrase “croissant cereal.” After spraying the crispy croissants with milk, a woman can be seen digging into a bowl of them.

“Croissant cereal from @lappartement4f,” they added. They make the tastiest baked items and pastries.”

The video, which was posted on Wednesday and has over 2 million views, can be seen here, in which they give their judgement on the dish.

“I’m going to try the croissant cereal. 10/10 remains crunchy and does not become mushy too quickly. In the on-screen captions, they said, “What a cute breakfast.” People were surprised to learn that a packet costs a whooping $50 while raving about it.

Cass9234 wrote, “I really wanted this, but $50 for cereal?”

“They look great, and I totally respect the time and skill that bakers have put into producing this by hand, but $50?” Cloudsofcalm wondered. “Come on, now.”

@chewyorkcity

@lappartement4f's crossiant cereal #bakery #nycfood They create the tastiest pastries and baked goodies.

“Cool,” says Warzone Clips, “but you can keep your cereal for $50.”

“$50?” said Stephanie L. Costco cut-up croissant with butter and sugar, cinnamon, and an air-fried low head for $4.99.”

Despite the high price, individuals were eager to test it for themselves and had already begun swapping recipe variations.

“Imagine Nutella inside,” Sharon Jacobs said.

“I want to try this,” ATfrenchies said.

“Yes, but with chocolate milk,” Bananie advised.

“I’m all in,” T said, “but instead of regular milk, I’ll have an iced latte.”

“Imagine cinnamon toast crunch flavor,” Sully added.

Sully is in luck, because the flavor available for pre-order on the internet is nearly identical to his request.

“Petite croissant cereal,” says the internet description. Each little croissant is rolled by hand, baked, and dipped in our original simple syrup before being tossed with. This is a condensed version of the information.