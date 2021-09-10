A bomb threat was made against the Texas Right to Life office nine days after the abortion law was passed.

On Friday, just nine days after the Heartbeat Act, a new state abortion bill, was signed into law, a bomb threat was made to a facility housing the Texas Right to Life organization.

Bellaire Police Chief Onesimo Lopez said in a statement to This website that the Bellaire Police Department first received a contact from Texas Right to Life at 10:15 a.m. local time this morning “regarding an emailed bomb threat.”

Several Bellaire police officers arrived on the area shortly after receiving the call and observed a USPS employee delivering mail to the building. According to a statement provided to This website, cops discovered a “suspect parcel” amid the mail being delivered to the building.

In a statement, Lopez added, “Officers detected the suspicious nature of the package and emptied the offices and the building.” “The Bomb Squad of the Houston Police Department was alerted, and technicians were dispatched to assess the package.”

Officers did an X-ray after intercepting the package, according to authorities. Officers discovered that the contents of the package “were inactive” after an X-ray analysis, according to police.

The Bellaire Police Department picked up the box and will continue to investigate. Making a bomb threat is a criminal violation, according to Lopez, and is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in prison.

Lopez stated, “Texas Proper to Life did the right thing in alerting the police.” “We were lucky that our officers were on the location when the suspicious box was delivered, and we appreciate the building’s tenants cooperating with authorities to immediately get out in the case that this was a real bomb.”

Texas Right to Life has received a bomb threat just over a week after the state’s Heartbeat Act was passed. The bill, which has sparked widespread debate, prohibits abortions beyond the sixth week of pregnancy in the state. Furthermore, the bill empowers private persons to initiate lawsuits against citizens who “assist or abet” abortions. Texas Right to Life is the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

