A bomb threat has been reported at Luke Air Force Base, and Arizona police are investigating.

On Thursday night, the Luke Air Force Base tweeted that security forces were responding to the threat and that civilians should stay away from the vicinity.

Luke Air Force Base stated, “The 56th Fighter Wing Security Forces is now responding to reports of a bomb threat at the South Gate on Litchfield Ave.”

“Until the threat has been contained, we ask that everyone stay away from this area.”

According to ABC 15, Glendale Police were dispatched to the location to help the Luke Air Force Base and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious car and its passengers.

Further updates will be provided via social media platforms, according to Luke Air Force Base.

The Glendale Police Department, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Luke Air Force Base have all been contacted for more information.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.