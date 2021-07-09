A boat used in a smuggling operation capsizes near the California coast, leaving some passengers missing.

A small boat, known as a panga, utilized in smuggling operations at the southern border overturned off the coast of Encinitas, California, on Thursday morning, leaving eight people hospitalized and the remaining passengers missing.

According to the website Border Report, the panga was seen by the US Border Patrol at 5 a.m. headed to the shoreline around 40 miles from the US-Mexico border, near Moonlight Beach. The boat had capsized by the time officials arrived.

Although the exact number of passengers aboard the panga is unknown, Encinitas Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Mickelson told Border Report that “eighteen life vests were discovered on the beach, which implies to us there were up to 18 persons inside the panga.”

As of Thursday evening, he said no further passengers had been found.

Border Patrol spokesperson Jeff Stephenson told the Los Angeles Times that the eight people who were rescued were all suffering from hypothermia as a result of their time in the river.

Unruly waves, according to Mickelson, were the cause of the boat’s capsizing. “They attempt to go as close as possible to the beach. Because of the high surf, the panga most likely overturned in the surf line.”

According to Border Report, the Coast Guard launched a search and rescue effort for the missing passengers, but it was called off by mid-morning.

Smuggling activities that fail near the San Diego shoreline are becoming more prevalent. Between March 2020 and March 2021, US Customs and Border Protection reported a 152 percent rise in single adult encounters.

This year, the Border Patrol has encountered a little more than 50,000 migrants in the San Diego area, up from nearly 20,000 last year.

At least four persons were killed in two smuggling operations off the coast of San Diego in May, both as a result of overturned pangas in the water.

“Smugglers place their victims in packed small, open vessels with personal flotation devices that are often unsuitable and insufficient, regardless of sea conditions, visibility, or weather,” said Rafael Cabrera, head of Air and Marine Operations for the San Diego Air and Marine Branch. His statement was made in a press release following a panga arrest in June.

