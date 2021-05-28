A black woman was fined $385 for talking on the phone, and she claims it was because of her race.

A Michigan woman feels she was unfairly discriminated against due of her color after being fined $385 for chatting too loudly on her telephone outside her home.

Diamond Robinson, a Black woman, was strolling up and down her street, Cushing Street in Eastpointe, and talking on her phone around lunchtime on Thursday. Robinson claimed that a huge German shepherd dog approached her from one of her neighbors.

She was requested to put down her phone or speak more quietly by the woman.

According to Fox2 Detroit, Robinson instructed the neighbor to “get out of my face” and continued her phone discussion. Three minutes later, she said the TV channel, police arrived, and Robinson began documenting the scene on Facebook Live.

In the video, Robinson can be heard telling the neighbor that summoning the cops was a waste of government money.

She is overheard stating to the cops, “And I hope you realize this is all being videotaped.”

According to Fox2, the neighbor was a white woman who had recently moved to the region.

Robinson told the news channel that she thought she was being singled out because of her race.

In the video, Robinson says, “I’m not doing anything wrong by strolling up and down the street chatting on my phone.”

Officers issued her a $385 ticket for public nuisance despite her protests.

In the video, she says, “I receive a ticket for being a public nuisance because I’m talking too loud on my phone.” “Is that why I was issued a ticket?”

“You can’t tell me I’m not being harassed because, believe me, I am… I’ve lived in Eastpointe for five years and understand what constitutes a public nuisance,” Robinson remarked.

“When I’m on my own property, in my own neighborhood, on my own block, there’s no way the cops should be called.”

Robinson expressed her displeasure with the situation and stated that she intended to contest the ticket in court. She also stated to Fox2 that she intends to have security cameras installed outside her home.

She claimed she didn’t have a choice but to share the incident on Facebook.

“A lot of these issues are being swept under the carpet when they don’t have to be,” she said. “We can sit here and chant all day, we can.” This is a condensed version of the information.