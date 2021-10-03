A black woman posing as a Klu Klux Klan member terrorized her neighbors and is now facing charges.

A Black woman has been charged with impersonating a member of the Ku Klux Klan in order to frighten her neighbors.

Terresha Lucas, 30, has been charged with eight counts of making terroristic threats, according to a news release released on Facebook by the Douglasville Police Department in Georgia.

The “racially charged” messages first appeared in neighbors’ mailboxes on Manning Drive, in the Brookmont area, in December, according to the police department.

According to authorities, the messages claimed to be written by a member of the Ku Klux Klan and threatened to burn down houses and murder individuals. The author was characterized as “a six-foot-tall white male with a long, red beard who did not live in the neighborhood” in the notes, according to authorities.

However, the inquiry of the police department led them to Lucas, a Black woman from Brookmont.

On December 21, the first messages appeared in the mailboxes of two houses on the block. “The notes threatened to burn down their houses and kill them, and indicated they didn’t belong in the neighborhood,” Detective Nathan Shumaker explained.

Residents’ mailboxes received similar notes in late February and early March.

Shumaker and another investigator involved with the case, Andre Futch, went door to door to examine doorbell cameras and acquire any information they could. The detectives also went on multiple walks through the neighborhood, handing out leaflets to Brookmont residents.

“We really didn’t have anything to go on by mid-March,” Shumaker said.

However, he and Futch had discovered that the notes all had the same handwriting, tone, and vocabulary, as well as several characteristic letters that were consistent throughout.

The case languished until September 6, six months later, when a new note arrived, giving detectives the break they needed. The notes were discovered to be linked to the Lucas’ home.

According to Shumaker, police gathered enough evidence to secure a search warrant, and during the search, they discovered more video linking Lucas to the notes.

Dr. Gary Sparks, the police chief, congratulated Shumaker and Futch for their perseverance and effort in solving the case.

“Our investigators have the determination to see this investigation through to the end,” Sparks added. “That is what we are all about, and this represents the department’s professionalism and integrity.”

“They persevered and put forth a lot of effort. Regardless of the circumstances. This is a condensed version of the information.