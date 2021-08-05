A black man claims that a white security guard ordered his dog to bite him on several occasions.

In an attack that began with an argument over his baseball cap, a Black man claims a white security officer repeatedly ordered a trained security dog to bite him.

The uniformed guard and the dog charged at 26-year-old Khalif Hunter in the parking lot outside Adelphia, a restaurant and nightclub in Deptford, New Jersey, according to a short video that emerged on Facebook.

Hunter is seen walking away from the guard, but when he refers to the man as a “white p***y,” the guard charges him with his dog.

Hunter of Burlington City, on the other hand, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the video doesn’t portray the whole story.

Hunter told the newspaper that he was with pals at Adelphia early Thursday when an employee requested him to take off his Boston Red Sox cap, which he did but then put back on after heading outside onto a deck.

Hunter claims he complained to a staff that other men were wearing caps when he was ordered to bring it to the lobby, and he was asked to leave.

Two staff urged him to get out and “began getting handsy” while he was trying to reach his buddies, he said.

He said that one of his coworkers put him in a wrestling hold and forced him outside, after which they both fell down a flight of stairs together. According to Hunter, that’s when a restaurant-hired private security guard with a leashed dog yelled, “Bite him!” Attack!”

“The guard pounced on me and thrust his knee into my stomach. ‘Live bite!’ the guy said to the dog as I lay on the ground. Hunter remarked.

According to Hunter, bystanders intervened to stop the attack, while another security guard stated the dog’s use was “uncalled for.”

After Hunter stated he called the guard racist, the guard was caught on camera in a Facebook video. “This time he got me in a headlock. And I was trying to get the dog’s leash off of me,” Hunter explained.

“My reasoning for labeling the man racist was that if you’re already on the ground and restrained, that should be the end of it. However, the. This is a condensed version of the information.