A bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and expunge records has been reintroduced in Congress.

Representative Jerrold Nadler, together with Democrats Earl Blumenauer, Sheila Jackson Lee, Hakeem Jeffries, and Nydia Velázquez, reintroduced the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act on Friday.

The bill passed the House in a historic vote last December—it being the first time a complete chamber of Congress had taken up the question of decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level—but it stopped in the Republican-controlled Senate.

On Friday, Nadler claimed that the federal government needs to “keep up” with state marijuana legalizations.

“Since I proposed the MORE Act in the previous Congress, many states around the country, including my home state of New York, have taken steps to legalize marijuana. In a statement, Nadler added, “Our federal laws must keep up with this pace.”

In the 2020 elections, voters in four states—Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota—approved ballot measures to legalize marijuana for adults. Mississippi voters approved a bill allowing it to be used for medical purposes.

Legislation to legalize cannabis has been enacted in New York, New Mexico, and Virginia so far this year.

The MORE Act would exclude marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act, giving states complete control over cannabis regulation. Marijuana is now classified as a Schedule 1 substance, alongside heroin and ecstasy.

Prior convictions would also have to be expunged by federal courts, and prior offenders would be able to request it. For those still on probation for cannabis-related charges, the courts would have to hold resentencing hearings.

A 5% sales tax on marijuana goods would be imposed under the legislation, which would fund an Opportunity Trust Fund. The fund would support three grant programs that provide services to individuals most harmed by the drug war, small marijuana business financing, and efforts to reduce licensing hurdles.

Pro-legalization advocates applauded the bill’s reappearance on Friday. The Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) praised the bill, calling it “historic in scope.”

"Reintroducing the MORE Act is a great way to realign conversations around legalization that allows our entire nation the power to choose cannabis for medical and adult use, strengthens a blooming business that," MPP executive director Steve Hawkins said in a statement.