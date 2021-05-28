A baseball fan reveals a brilliant way to get around the stadium’s no-backpack policy.

A baseball fan has revealed how she got over the Phillies stadium’s “no backpack” ban.

Alexa Jo was carrying a little spherical backpack with two shoulder straps as she arrived at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Officials noted the bag violated their security regulation, which specifies that backpacks are not permitted, as she described in a video on her TikTok account, @alexajo64.

“Security informed me I couldn’t walk inside the Phillies game,” said Alexa Jo, who shared the video last week.

The video then shows Alexa Jo and her companion attempting to “customize” the small black bag in order for it to comply with the requirements.

They tug on the shoulder straps, and the man manages to yank one off, allowing Alexa Jo to wear the bag like a purse over one shoulder.

“This is what happens when you don’t feel like walking back to your car. In the video, she joked, “It’s called fashion, honey.”

“Don’t worry, it was only $5,” she added.

Many TikTok users have commented on the video, which has over 1.1 million views, offering suggestions for what she should have done instead.

“Or use both loops 1 shoulder?” wrote Big Happy Boi.

Zaskia Lee, who had a similar concept, said, “I would place one loop and zip it inside.”

“Wow, simply twist them together,” Gina Marie wrote. “Tie it up and hide inside; there was no need to damage it.”

“There were countless alternative options,” Cyann reasoned.

Kayla shared her own similar experience, saying: “I went to a Padres game and they said I couldn’t bring my fanny pack so I took everything out, folded it up, and put it in my jacket pocket.”

“Philly fans’ dedication,” wrote Kirstie Casper.

Charlotte questioned the stadium’s policy, writing: “It’s so crazy. It’s not allowed to have a backpack, but now that it has one strap, it’s fine.”

According to the stadium’s website: “Bags are not permitted to be brought inside the ballpark in order to speed access. Citizens Bank Park will only allow purses, medical bags, and diaper bags. Backpacks are no longer permitted.

"Approved bags (purses, medical bags and diaper bags) can be no larger.