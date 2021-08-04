A banner demanding Andrew Cuomo’s removal from office was flown above the New York State Capitol.

Following the release of a report alleging that he sexually assaulted women, another call for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign flashed over the state Capitol on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a banner with the words “THE REPORT IS IN, REMOVE CUOMO NOW” was flown above the Albany building. UltraViolet, a nationwide women’s organization, commissioned the banner.

“We wanted to make sure that message was very clear in case the report didn’t make it plain to everyone. Bridget Todd, UltraViolet’s director of communications, told This website, “That message is now painted in the sky throughout Albany that Cuomo must be removed from office.” “We don’t want there to be any misunderstanding.”

A snapshot of the plane was provided on Twitter by Nicolaas Guaderrama, a Fox35 producer.

The flyover comes just one day after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the conclusion of a months-long investigation into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Cuomo and released a 168-page report describing the investigation’s findings.

“The independent inquiry found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted many women and broke federal and state law in the process,” James said at a press conference.

The charges of 11 complainants were documented in the study, nine of whom are current or former New York State government employees. Cuomo and his top staff retaliated against at least one former employee who accused him of inappropriate behavior, according to the study.

In a taped answer, Cuomo contested the findings and posted an 85-page rebuttal from his private counsel on his government website.

In a video statement, Cuomo said, “First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.” “I am a 63-year-old woman. I’ve spent my entire adult life in the spotlight. That is not who I am, and it has never been who I am.”

According to James, the probe is civil in character and has no criminal implications, as he stated at a press conference on Tuesday. However, Annie Clark, one of the investigators, stated that prosecutors can utilize the findings to determine whether or not additional action should be taken.