A 9-year-old Utah boy died in a hot car outside a facility that cares for disabled people.

A 9-year-old boy died in Utah after being left in a parked car during scorching temperatures.

The youngster, who has not been identified, was located in a car outside a facility for youths and people with learning disabilities on 42 N. 200 East in American Fork on Wednesday, according to Desert News.

The youngster, who was in the care of Roost Services, may have been mistakenly left behind by a staff member, according to police.

When emergency services arrived at the location at 1:22 p.m., they discovered the youngster motionless in the automobile. The toddler is said to have been in the car for almost two hours.

The youngster was given CPR and flown to the hospital by medical helicopter, where he was pronounced dead. On Wednesday, temperatures in American Fork exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and the toddler was left in the car.

“Temperatures were in the high 90’s, 97, 98” at the time, according to Lt. Josh Christensen of the American Fork Police Department. “As a result, you can assume that the temperatures inside the vehicle will be much above 100 degrees.”

An investigation is currently being conducted to see if any charges should be filed.

“Anytime there’s a youngster involved in something, it makes things different than simply with an adult,” Christensen said. “But especially in this situation, it’s incredibly difficult for everyone,” he said.

According to Christensen, the vehicle was turned off and all the windows were rolled up while the youngster was still inside, according to KUTV.

“It sounds like he was picked up and brought here by a staff person, and that staff member may have brought numerous others here,” Christensen said. “This is an extremely difficult situation for everyone involved.”

According to the Roost Services website, the institution offers after-school care as well as day programs.

To avoid such an incidence, Christensen recommends keeping some personal belongings in the rear of the car with the child to avoid mistakenly leaving them behind.

“Leaving your phone in the backseat, or one of your shoes in the backseat, or something along those lines, can help you remember.” This is a condensed version of the information.