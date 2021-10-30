A 9-year-old girl opens a ‘Barkery’ for dog treats to help a local animal shelter raise funds.

Caroline Wetherington, a 9-year-old girl from Chesapeake, Virginia, has started “Caroline’s Barkery,” a bakery that sells dog toys and treats to help a local animal shelter.

In a recent Instagram post, she stated, “I make homemade dog treats and dog toys and contribute all of the money I raise to the (Virginia Beach) SPCA.” “I raised $946 last year.” This year, my objective is to raise $1,000!” Caroline’s Barkery sells huge bags of her unique dog treats for $10 and small half-sized bags for $5 at her location. Rope tug toys are also available for $10 apiece.

Missy Wetherington, her mother, told WAVY that her young daughter is the driving force behind the endeavor, though she does assist with cleanup.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.