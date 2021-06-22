A 9-year-old girl confronts the school board over the presence of “Black Lives Matter” posters in the classroom.

In a viral video, a 9-year-old Minneapolis kid is shown berating her school board for photos of “Black Lives Matter” and Amanda Gorman plastered on the school’s walls after she was told political posters were not allowed.

Novalee spoke at a Lakeville Area School Board meeting in Lakeville, Minnesota, about 30 minutes outside of the place where George Floyd was murdered over a year ago.

She claimed during the June 8 meeting, “I was heading down the hallway at Lakeview Elementary School to give a teacher a retirement gift.” “I saw a BLM poster and an Amanda Gorman poster when I looked up on the wall.”

“In case you don’t know who that chick is, she’s some girl who wrote a poem at Biden’s so-called inauguration,” Novalee continued.

Amanda Gorman, a 23-year-old poet, was the inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate.

The 9-year-old pupil said, “I was very mad.” “Two weeks ago, at this precise meeting site, I was informed there would be no politics in school. “At this meeting, I trusted what you said.”

She went to her principal at lunch “to tell him about the BLM poster and that I wanted it taken down,” she added.

‘It’s not coming down,’ he added. ‘Yes, it is,’ I responded, ‘since the school board ordered no BLM or politics in school on May 25.’ She remembered for the board, “He responded, ‘That’s weird; they were the ones who made them.'”

She claimed to be “stunned” and expressed her displeasure with the posters.

“Apparently, you know they are in our schools because you made the signs,” she exclaimed. “I said there should be no BLM in schools, period. Doesn’t matter what color you make the posters and the fonts you use; we all understand the meaning: it is a political message about getting rid of police officers, rioting, burning buildings down while King Governor [Tim] Waltz just sits on his throne and watches.”

Her speech continued to call out the board by stating that she personally did not believe in the ideology of the Black Lives Matter movement. “I do not judge people by the color of their skin. I don’t really care what color their hair, skin, or eyes is.. This is a brief summary.