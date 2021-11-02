A 9-year-old boy was fatally stabbed. A Fight Over a Nerf Gun Involved an 11-Year-Old.

Over the weekend, an 11-year-old boy was tragically stabbed during a “tug of war” with a 9-year-old over a Nerf pistol.

On Saturday night in Ridgebury Township, Pennsylvania, the two boys were playing with Nerf toys when a fight broke out over a toy gun. According to the Elmira Star-Gazette, the 9-year-old allegedly cut the 11-year-old child with a knife he was holding during a tug-of-war over the toy gun.

The older boy was sent to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, near the New York border, after being sliced in the left upper chest. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The SRU Elementary School acknowledged on Sunday that the student who died was one of their own, expressing “extreme anguish” over the news. Throughout the week, the school opted to provide counselors for students or staff, and asked that members of the school community remember the student’s family and friends.

“Please do not hesitate to speak with a counselor or a trusted adult if students or staff need any support dealing with this news,” the school said. “Please contact your building administration if you or your kid require assistance after school hours or on weekends, and they will be able to provide you with additional options.” According to WETM, the Bradford County Coroner’s office deemed the 11-year-death old’s a homicide following an autopsy on Monday.

The Bradford County Coroner’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Department were contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

The boys’ names have not been revealed, and no charges have been brought against them. The death of the infant is still under investigation.

Despite further investigation, District Attorney Albert Ondrey told Penn Live that it looks the 9-year-old kid would not be charged because he is likely too young to face criminal charges. To be considered delinquent in Pennsylvania, a kid must be at least ten years old. Children under the age of ten who commit a delinquent conduct or crime are classed as “dependent children,” which excludes a 9-year-old. This is a condensed version of the information.