A 9-month-old newborn girl has been missing since her biological father abducted her, according to a New York Amber Alert.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., authorities issued a missing person alert for 9-month-old Mi Angel Gaines, approximately 10 hours after Antonio Armstrong, 22, was first suspected of abducting the baby from Eighth Avenue in New York City’s Harlem region.

Authorities say Gaines was last seen in a stroller wearing a red, white, and blue onesie. Her height and weight are about 15 inches and 19 pounds, respectively, making her a petite woman.