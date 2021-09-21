A 74-year-old Florida woman fights off an alligator to save her pet dog from being attacked.

After being attacked by an alligator while wading through water, a Florida lady claims she was able to save her dog.

Suzan Marciano, 74, told The Palm Beach Post that the event happened as she was walking her dog Nalu near a lake at Burt Aaronson Park near Boca Raton on the evening of August 24.

She claimed the dog had gotten loose and run into the river. She immediately observed a dark shadow in the water, which she estimated to be six feet long or longer.

According to Marciano, the shadow turned out to be an alligator, which subsequently grabbed Nalu in its mouth.

She told The Palm Beach Post, “I wasn’t thinking.” “I did the only thing I could think of at the time. I slammed my entire body against the alligator.”

After releasing her dog, the alligator turned around and bit Marciano on the hand.

The 74-year-old said she was in no pain at the time, and she and Nalu were able to exit the water and return to the car.

Marciano’s hand was doused in iodine and she received five stitches after being persuaded to go to the hospital by a friend. Nalu, on the other hand, had to undergo a two-hour surgery to address stomach and thigh puncture wounds.

After that, both of them began to recuperate from the onslaught. Nalu appeared to be more exhausted than usual, according to Marciano, and it took them both a few weeks to return to the park.

There was no alligator to be found.

An officer and a park ranger were unable to locate the animal following the reported attack, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) incident report obtained by The Palm Beach Post.

The agency had notified Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department to advise them of the suspected bite, according to a spokesperson.

Alligators are known to live in Florida’s waterways, and the animals have done so for centuries, according to the FWC. They do come into contact with humans on occasion, and this can have catastrophic implications.

An alligator rushed out of the water into the path of a Florida hunter earlier this year, according to this website. This is a condensed version of the information.