A 73-year-old couple passes away just hours apart.

In the space of a few hours, an elderly couple who had been married for 73 years died in the same room.

Wanda Wold died in the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa, at the age of 96, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Her 94-year-old husband James “Jim” Wold died just hours later in the same nursing home room he shared with his longtime lover.

Candy Engstler, one of the Wolds’ three children, told KCCI that she received a call from the nursing home at 4 a.m. informing her that her mother had died, and she and one of her sisters went to see her father.

“With two of us on either side of his bed, he folded his hands and whispered, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’ Thank you for taking her, and would you mind taking me as well?” Engstler remarked.

“I got the call about 7 o’clock that he had also passed,” Engstler added.

Despite the fact that she lost both of her parents on the same day, Engstler finds solace in the fact that they died so close together.

She explained, “They were lucky and fortunate that he let them both to go on the same day.” “It was a blessing since my father wouldn’t have wanted to be here without her.”

According to an online obituary, the couple married on May 30, 1948, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Santiago, Minnesota.

In 1959, the couple moved to Glencoe, Minnesota, after living in Santiago and Mount Vernon, Illinois.

They relocated to Garner in 1966, where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Before retiring, Wanda Wold worked as a registered nurse at Concord Care Center and for Hancock County Public Health.

She was born in Merrill, Iowa, on March 24, 1925. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1943 and went on to Sioux City’s St. Luke’s School of Nursing.

Gardening, golfing, and traveling to casinos were among her favorite pastimes. She was a member of the Garner Women’s Golf Association and a church bowling team in Garner.

Jim Wold was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on June 1, 1927. He lied about his age and joined the US Navy during WWII when he was just 17 years old.

After receiving an honorable discharge, This is a condensed version of the information.