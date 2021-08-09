A 70-year-old woman has been found entombed in concrete, and her caretaker has been charged with murder.

According to High Country Press, a missing 70-year-old woman was discovered covered in concrete in the basement of her Linville Falls, North Carolina house. Elizabeth Katherine Carserino, also known as Elizabeth Freeman, the woman’s live-in caretaker, was arrested and charged with her murder on Sunday, according to authorities.

On July 30, the family of the elderly woman, Lynn Gay Keene, filed a missing person report for her. She had not been heard from since June 14, according to her family.

When police realized Keene’s car was missing from her home, they entered it into a database in the hopes of finding it. On August 2, a 2000 Lincoln Town Car was discovered abandoned in Cherokee, North Carolina, with two empty concrete bags inside.

Police saw flies buzzing around in the basement after obtaining a search warrant for Keene’s residence. Authorities discovered Keene’s body in the basement after breaking through a wall of concrete. Dental records were used to identify her. After an autopsy, it was found that she had not died of natural causes.

Sheriff’s Detective Tim Austin told KCRG News, “She had blunt force damage to the head as well as strangulation by ligature—it was a belt.”

Carserino is seen driving Keene’s car and using one of her bank cards in surveillance footage from a business in a town near Linville Falls. On August 7, she was apprehended by authorities after being discovered at a North Carolina hospital undergoing treatment for a drug-related condition.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department initially booked Carserino on charges of identity theft, larceny of a motor vehicle, and financial card theft. Sheriff Kevin Frye added murder to her charges after she was taken into jail by officials in Avery County. On this case, the department collaborated with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities are also looking into the possibility that Carserino had assistance from one or more extra people, as the bags of concrete are deemed to be too heavy for her to move and use on her own, as she is just 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Carserino is now being held on a $1,625,000 secured bond at the Avery County Detention Facility.