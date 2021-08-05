A 60-year-old woman is mauled to death by three pit bulls.

Three pit bull terriers were put down after mauling a 60-year-old lady to death in Pennsylvania, according to state police.

Rhoda Wagner was discovered dead on the grass outside her Miller Township home on July 28, according to WHTM.

A bystander alerted authorities after spotting the woman’s body on the ground and the three dogs running loose in the yard, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

When paramedics and police arrived on the scene, she was already dead.

The pitbull terriers were Wagner’s roommate’s, and she had been caring for them in her home for over a month, according to police, who said they had no idea why the dogs had suddenly attacked her.

The canines were euthanized with the owner’s agreement at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, according to state police. The canines were euthanized, according to a spokesman for the shelter who talked to This website.

We’ve reached out to the state police for more information.

Wagner’s death followed a string of fatal pit bull assaults in previous months. Last month, a 66-year-old man died in Louisiana after being attacked by a pit bull.

The attack, according to police in New Orleans, occurred after the man crawled through the window of a family member’s home on July 18.

He was discovered inside the premises with wounds on both arms and was pronounced dead on the spot. According to a police spokesperson, the family’s pit bull had what seemed to be blood on its body.

Following the man’s death, the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) gained control of the dog.

In Texas, a similar attack occurred.

A 59-year-old woman from Texas was mauled to death by her family’s two pit bulls on the same day. The El Paso Police Department stated it was unknown what provoked the attack, but that “all indications are that the two pit bull dogs killed the woman.”

The two dogs were taken into custody by Animal Control authorities, according to the El Paso Times, and an investigation is underway.

At least 11 people have been killed by pit bulls, according to a database maintained by the National Pit Bull Victim Awareness (NPBVA), an organization that works for groups in the United States and Canada that help victims of pit bull attacks.