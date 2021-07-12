A 60-pound mountain lion is discovered under the deck of a home near Denver by a family cat.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, a 60-pound female mountain lion was discovered hiding beneath the deck of a Colorado home after the family cat sniffed it out (CPW).

Last Thursday evening, the huge wildcat was spotted at a home in Englewood, a community about 10 miles south of Denver. Lily Rutledge-cat, Ellison’s Wesley, sniffed the enormous animal while wandering outside and alerted authorities.

Rutledge-Ellison told local television station KDVR, “We were strolling with him, and he disappeared under the deck and came flying out with a pretty bushy tail.”

Rutledge-Ellison said her partner then walked beneath the deck to look for the wild animal, which he discovered staring back at him.

“I was thinking, ‘In Englewood?'” says the narrator. ‘There is no way.’ That’s why I wasn’t convinced it was a mountain lion. Rutledge-Ellison told the television channel, “I thought maybe a bobcat.”

Officers arrived to the house about 9 p.m. that night and tranquilized the animal so that she could be safely removed from the deck, according to CPW. The mountain lion was removed in around five hours, according to Rutledge-Ellison.

“Everyone was quite gentle. They were attempting to be as safe as possible for everyone in the vicinity,” she told KDVR.

The mountain lion was thought to be around two years old and may have been looking for shade or food, according to CPW. The animal’s body was found in good condition, according to authorities.

In a statement, Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez said, “We chose to go hands-on with this mountain lion because it was so deep in the heart of the city.” “We’re relieved that the procedure went so nicely for the residents of that neighborhood and the mountain lion. We’d like to express our gratitude to the Englewood Police Department and Code Enforcement for assisting us in securely removing the lion.”

The mountain lion was safely removed from under the deck and put into a “more appropriate environment” in Douglas County on Friday, according to CPW.

The female lion rushes out of the transport trailer and back into the wild in a video of the release.

The mountain lion was transferred to a more suitable environment outside of town. This is it. This is a condensed version of the information.