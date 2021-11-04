A 6-month-old child is left orphaned after her mother is killed in a car accident months after her father died of COVID.

Kera Leskovec, an Ohio teacher, was murdered in a car accident on Tuesday morning, only months after losing her husband to COVID-19. She leaves behind a 6-month-old daughter.

Kera’s death was announced by Salem City Schools with a “heavy heart and tremendous sadness.” According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Nissan Altima crossed the center line on the highway and collided into the Ford Fusion Kera was driving. At the time of the accident, she was on her way to work.

Kera’s daughter, according to a GoFundMe set up for her, lost her spouse to COVID-19 just months before her death. Kevin Leskovec died at the end of August, according to his obituary.

According to the Kansas City Star, Kera said on Facebook after his died, “I have genuinely been honored to call Kevin a friend for 13 years and a husband for 6 years.” “I won’t be able to describe how much I’ll miss him. He bestowed upon me the most precious gift of all, darling baby Avalee. She’ll grow up hearing incredible stories about her father, and I’m confident she’ll understand how much he loved her.” Kera’s death was “tragic,” according to Katie Mahon, who launched a GoFundMe page for Avalee, who was born in April. She did say, however, that while everyone was heartbroken by her death, her friends and family were also saddened by the fact that Avalee had lost her sole living parent and would now have to “navigate life without her loving parents.” Kera’s funeral expenses will be covered by the GoFundMe, and any remaining cash will be utilized to care for Avalee.

Within a day of its launch, the fundraising reached its $20,000 goal, and Mahon thanked everyone for their efforts to help the family by “going above and beyond for them.”

“We’ve made it to our ‘target,’ and it’s still going! The family is really appreciative for all of your support and appreciates you showing love when it was most needed “Mahon penned the piece.

Katie Mahon was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but she did not respond in time for publication.

While some donors knew the Leskovecs directly, others said they didn’t know them but wished them well. This is a condensed version of the information.