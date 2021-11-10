A 6-foot alligator lurks beneath the car of a Florida family.

Residents in Florida were given the shock of their life when they discovered an alligator underneath their parked car in the early morning hours.

Gators are popular in Florida, but you won’t find them praising your parking skills.

But that’s exactly what a six-foot-long reptile in Immokalee was doing at 3 a.m.

After noticing the snake slipped underneath a white truck in an apartment complex’s parking lot, deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office gathered around it.

Janie McIntosh, the car’s owner, was identified by local media as Janie McIntosh, who saw the cops in the early hours of Saturday and dispatched her grandson, Germaine James, to investigate.

Police instructed him to “freeze” as he approached the vehicle, according to the website, before pointing to the toothy predator lurking near the tires.

Special gator handlers were dispatched to secure the carnivore, who used a pole to draw it out from beneath the vehicle, but not without a struggle.

According to ABC-7, James reminisced about the event, saying: “Goosebumps all over the place, like, dang! I’d never been that close to an alligator before. It was a little nerve-wracking. Death rolling, tail swiping, long, massive, aggressive, fierce. Yes, he was prepared.” The gator was transported to a more “appropriate setting,” according to deputies. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the early-morning fun on their Facebook page, captioning them “#onlyinFlorida.” They explained: “Just before 3 a.m., deputies noticed a 6-foot alligator crossing W. Delaware Avenue into the Immokalee Apartments. Just as a resident came outside to collect something from his car, the gator hid beneath his car.

“The State Alligator Trapper reacted and was successful in capturing the gator and relocating it to a more suitable area.”

“I know we’re meant to monitor for gopher tortoises under our cars, but…” Kevin Burke commented in the post, which received hundreds of likes.

NeNe Sirmans had this to say about it: "No matter where we go, we must use extreme caution. It's fortunate that no one was hurt."