A 5,000-foot-high ‘Jetpack’ has been spotted flying over Los Angeles.

A person flying a jetpack at 5,000 feet has been spotted near Los Angeles International Airport, according to reports.

On Wednesday, the pilot of a Boeing 747 traveling east of Los Angeles reported the event, leading air traffic controllers to issue a warning to other pilots flying in the region.

In a statement to This website, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acknowledged that it was investigating.

An FAA representative claimed, “A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude.” “Air traffic controllers informed other pilots in the area out of an abundance of caution.”

The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department have been approached for comment.

The incident is the latest observation of alleged jetpack fliers in California by commercial pilots.

Investigations were launched after several purported sightings in 2020, as jetpacks can be dangerous to planes flying in their proximity.

After two airline flight crews reported seeing what seemed to be someone in a jetpack around 3,000 feet in the air, the FAA and FBI initiated investigations in September 2020.

“We just passed a guy in a jetpack in Tower, American 1997…

“Maybe 300 yards or so off the left side [of the plane], approximately our altitude,” an American Airlines pilot told air traffic control.

At the time, David Mayman, the CEO of the Los Angeles-based startup Jetpack Aviation, expressed concerns that the pilots had actually seen a jetpack. Mayman told The Associated Press, “With the existing technology, it’s very, very unlikely.”

Jetpacks are recognized for being low-flying devices that propel individuals only a short distance above the ground and only stay in the air for a short period of time.

However, in February of last year, Jetman Dubai stated that one of its pilots had achieved an altitude of over 6,000 feet in a jetpack.

According to Skydive Dubai, Vince Reffet took off from the runway and went up to 1,800 meters (5,905 ft). According to the business, he was the first to “accomplish 100 percent autonomous human flight: a take-off from the ground, transitioning to a high-altitude flight.”

"With this achievement, Jetmen may now fly immediately upwards from a standing start without the use of an elevated platform," says the company.