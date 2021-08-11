A ’50 Shades of Grey’ fan discovers an Easter egg tribute to Dakota Johnson’s mother.

A fantastic Easter egg concealed in the second Fifty Shades film, which pays respect to Dakota Johnson’s mother, has recently been discovered by film buffs.

The hot trilogy was based on E. L. James’s books of the same name, with Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, the lovers.

Johnson, 31, comes from a family of actors: her parents are Melanie Griffiths and Don Johnson, and her grandmother is Tippi Hedren.

Griffiths is most recognized for her leading performance in the 1988 film Working Girl, which she commemorated on Monday with a post thanking Johnson and her sister for gifts.

She portrays secretary Tess McGill, who informally advances herself by pretending to have her boss’ job after her boss breaks her own leg, with Sigourney Weaver and Harrison Ford.

Griffiths garnered her only Oscar nomination for the business drama set in New York City, while the film received a slew of nominations, including best director and best picture.

In the film, Tess turns to a female colleague and says, “I expect you to call me Tess.” I don’t expect you to bring me coffee unless you want some for yourself…. and the rest, we’ll make up as we go along, okay?”

In Fifty Shades Darker, Johnson almost verbatim repeats the sentence, with the exception of the name.

“I expect you to call me Ana,” she adds when speaking to a female colleague. I don’t expect you to bring me coffee unless you want some for yourself…. and the rest, we’ll make up as we go along, okay?”

Fan Christasia took up on the homage, posting side-by-side snippets of both flicks on TikTok on Tuesday.

“Dakota and her mother,” they captioned it. This is adorable. It’s a shame her mother won’t be able to see the film.”

They later explained that this was due to the film's sexual content, saying: "1. She's alive, in the caption I mean she won't see it because she stated she would."