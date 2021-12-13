A 5-month-old child is among the 64 people killed in Kentucky as tornadoes ripped through the state.

After several tornadoes ripped across Kentucky over the weekend, 64 people were reported dead, including a 5-month-old baby.

“Our best figure for confirmed deaths as of this morning, the most exact count we have, is 64 Kentuckians. Remember, this is a fluid situation, and the numbers will fluctuate. At times, they’ve gone down, and at other times, they’ve gone up “Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, stated.

According to Beshear, “the age range of the ones we know is 5 months to 86 years old, and six are younger than 18.”

“At least four tornadoes struck our state. One stuck on the ground for at least 200 miles across Kentucky, destroying everything in its path. Thousands of homes have been damaged, if not completely destroyed, and final tallies on both deaths and damages may take weeks “During the press conference, Beshear added.

At least 20 people have died in Graves County, 13 in Hopkins County, 11 in Muhlenberg County, 12 in Warren County, and four in Caldwell County, according to Beshear. Each of the counties of Marshall, Taylor, Fulton, and Lyon had at least one fatality.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.