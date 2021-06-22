A 425-pound shark caught by a New York fisherman is considered endangered.

Local fishermen caught a monster 425-pound “endangered” shark off the coast of New York just a week after a dead bear cub was suddenly discovered in a New York strip mall.

Two New York fishermen caught the massive thresher shark on Thursday, according to the Staten Island Advance. Frank Gunther and Thomas Fisher, both of Staten Island, collaborated to bring in the massive catch.

Fisher was the one who grabbed the shark around 20 miles off the coast of Great Kills Harbor, according to the site, as Gunther helmed the Tuna Kahuna boat. Fisher stated that reeling in the enormous shark took around two hours and a half, plus another hour and a half to get it into the boat.

Fisher wrote on his Instagram page after the capture, “Fun day on the sea.” “A 425-pound thresher has been killed… “Tuna Kahuna attacks once more.”

