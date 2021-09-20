A 40-year-old Nevada death row inmate is no longer eligible for execution.

The Nevada Supreme Court has declared that a man who has been on death row for nearly 40 years is no longer eligible for execution.

Samuel Howard, 73, was condemned to death in 1980 for the robbery death of Las Vegas dentist George Monahan. Monahan was robbed of $2 before Howard fatally shot him in the head.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a Nevada court has recently concluded that a New York court’s recent vacation of Howard’s prior sole conviction for a violent offense removes the death penalty from the table for his Nevada murder conviction and that he must be resentenced.

The Nevada judges stated in a majority judgment on Thursday that a New York court’s vacation of Howard’s felony conviction from 1979 removed the last remaining aggravating factor that rendered Howard eligible for the death penalty.

Howard was condemned to death based on two aggravating circumstances, one of which was previously overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court.

Prosecutors suggested that Howard should be sentenced to death because evidence proved that he committed a serious crime in New York.

“However, the evidence does not satisfy the statute’s plain meaning, which requires a ‘conviction’ rather than merely the conduct of a crime,” wrote Justice Douglas Herndon in his conclusion.

“We cannot rescue the aggravating circumstance based on the additional evidence the State submitted at the punishment hearing because the statute clearly demands a conviction.”

In a new penalty hearing for Howard, a jury will choose between a life sentence with the possibility of parole or a life sentence without the possibility of release.

“He is ineligible for the death punishment because the lone aggravating circumstance underpinning Howard’s death sentence is no longer valid,” Herndon said.

“By proving a fundamental miscarriage of justice to overcome the procedural limitations to his belated and consecutive petition, Howard established that he is truly innocent of the death penalty.”

“We applaud the court’s well-reasoned and careful judgment on behalf of Mr. Howard,” Lance Hendron, an attorney who has represented Howard, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Meanwhile, opponents of the death penalty claim that the verdict is simply the latest case in favor of abolishing the death penalty in the state.

“This is significant. You’d probably be interested in seeing the future of capital punishment and capital punishment litigation. This is a condensed version of the information.