A 4-year-old boy who had gone missing was discovered dead in his Utah home.

Missing 4-Year-old Boy Found Dead in Utah Home

A 4-year-old kid was discovered dead inside his family’s home. He was characterized as “fun, loving, and free spirited.”

Kache Wallis went missing on Sunday, prompting a frantic search involving several agencies and communities in Hurricane, Utah.

Kache was last seen when he was tucked into bed at a residence near 300 West and 200 North on Saturday night, Hurricane Police said in a Facebook appeal for help.

Police have asked anyone with knowledge to contact them as soon as possible.

Police updated the message a short time later to report that the youngster had been found, but did not provide any other information.

Then, in a press release posted on Facebook around 5 p.m., Hurricane Police confirmed the boy had been found dead inside the home.

“On July 25th, 2021, Hurricane Police were notified of a missing child, four-year-old Kache Wallis,” police said in a press release.

“Hurricane Police officers and surrounding agencies were dispatched to the area. The child was later located deceased in the home.”

The circumstances behind the boy’s death were not disclosed, but Hurricane Police stated they are investigating the incident alongside the medical examiner’s office.

Hurricane Valley Fire, Washington County Search & Rescue, and the sheriff’s office were among the authorities that assisted in the search, according to the police department.

They also thanked family, friends and members of the Hurricane community who came out to help in the search.

“At this terrible moment, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Kache Wallis,” the police agency added.

In Facebook comments, family members and community members paid respect to the kid.

“Kache was so loved in this family. Our hearts are breaking at the moment as an entire family,” wrote Rachel Svendson. “He was such a fun, loving, free spirited little boy who we will all miss in our hearts.”

“This was a tragedy, and the conclusion is not what any of us wanted,” Svendson remarked. Thank you for being considerate of our family at this time.”

“This is extremely heartbreaking to hear,” Heather Raine Nielson wrote. When Kache came to meet his biological father, he played with my son at my house. He was such a lively, cheerful young child! I don’t know what to say.”

Bridget Hagen added: “My heart goes out to the family and all those who responded. That is a tough call to be on.”