A 1955 hospital bill reveals that having a baby cost $60 for a three-night stay.

In the United States, healthcare is a contentious issue that has sparked a long-running dispute between blue and red voters. Bills can go into the millions, raising new concerns about the amount of medical debt associated with COVID-related hospital stays.

The cost of having a kid, though, is a common cause for a hospital stay that most people can relate to. Even if you aren’t a parent, your own birth will almost certainly cost your parents a significant sum of money, depending on their insurance coverage.

Long-term stays, premature babies, surgery, c-sections, and multiples can cost millions in today’s world.

That stands in stark contrast to bills from the early twentieth century, as evidenced by people sharing their grandparents’ and parents’ old documents on Reddit.

BinaryPeach, a Redditor, shared a bill with him from his teacher. He explained, “This bill from his birth in 1955 (in the United States) was shown to me by my medical school professor.”

The charge was for a three-night stay at Belleville Hospital in Kansas between December 15 and 18, 1955.

The rates for the show room, board, and nurse service were $27, $15 for the birth room, $6 for “baby care,” and $11.95 for medications and medicine.

The new parent was charged $59.95 in total, which one commenter, Covertpoet, calculated was “roughly $600 today.”

The article, which was published last month, received over 10,000 upvotes and countless comments, with moms sharing the bills they’d received to compare.

“Just shy of $700k for me,” Flatline1775 wrote. However, 96 days in the NICU will do the trick. But now I have a happy, healthy 4-year-old, so it was money well spent.”

“Twins delivered 10 weeks early,” Hotpuck6 added. NICU stays netted them $600,000 each. Thank goodness we had insurance that covered almost everything.”

“Same for me and another $60K for my little guy’s 14 days in the NICU,” DudeReallyoc said.

Last week, a Reddit user named TickleMonster528 shared a pre-war bill from Boston’s general hospital with the community. “Hospital bill from my grandpa’s birth about 1929,” they captioned the photo. Massachusetts General Hospital is located in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bertha, the mother, is revealed in the breakdown. This is a condensed version of the information.