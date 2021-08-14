A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assisting a Republican strategist in trafficking underage girls.

According to the Daily Beast, Gisela Castro Medina was caught somewhere in the Florida panhandle on Thursday night for her role in carrying out the trafficking schemes of Anton Lazzaro, who was captured earlier that day in Minneapolis. On Friday, she was designated as a “fugitive from justice” and taken into the custody of the Okaloosa County Sheriff.

Both Medina and Lazzaro are charged with sex trafficking of a minor, attempted sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice. Medina has been charged with assisting Lazzaro in the recruitment of young, and in some cases underage, women for paid sex.

Lazzaro, who has backed a number of Republican political candidates in Minnesota, is accused of orchestrating a plot to recruit young women to do sexual activities for money, which he reportedly did with Medina’s cooperation. According to the Daily Beast, he was charged with recruiting five women and attempting to pressurize another. Lazzaro is also in a relationship with an 18-year-old lady who was introduced to him by Medina, according to his associates.

Medina was also charged with attempting to hinder a federal investigation in March 2021, according to the same complaint. Her name is mentioned in the indictment against Lazzaro, but it is censored in the public version, according to the Daily Beast. She is set to appear in federal court in the near future.

Medina, according to internet profiles, is a student at the University of St. Thomas and works for a property management company in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was also the chair of the Minnesota College Republicans chapter at the university.

The Minnesota Republicans’ chair, Nia Moore, said in a statement to the Daily Beast, “We as an organization are completely outraged by Ms. Medina’s actions and have broken all relations with her effective immediately.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with Anton Lazzaro and Gisela Medinaâ€”we believe you. We are here to support you. May the law be done.”

Medina was detained in a county that happens to be under the congressional jurisdiction of U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican who is also engaged in a federal investigation.