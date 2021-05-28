A 13-year-old genius has already launched four apps and is interning at Stanford University.

When you ask a child what they want to be when they grow up, they almost always say football player, music star, or YouTuber.

When Washington Newsday posed the same question to Adrit Rao, a 13-year-old from Palo Alto, California, he said, “I definitely want to go into computer science.”

Because he has already accomplished more in this profession than most adults, the young youngster can talk with such confidence.

Rao, who is just in his teens, has already created four iOS apps, is the CEO of his own company, and is an intern at Stanford University in California.

He’s also an accomplished musician, a competitive fencer, and still finds time to play basketball with his pals in addition to his eighth-grade academics at Greene Middle School. He basically makes our 13-year-old selves look bad.

Rao began coding with his friends during his lunch hour in third grade. What is the reason for this? Because it “was a lot of fun.”

He started building apps in March 2020, when he was just 12 years old, after studying Swift, the programming language used to create iOS apps.

He made his first app to help people find movies and TV shows. However, the problem-solver quickly began to find genuine solutions to the problems that America was facing throughout the pandemic.

“I was going to the grocery store once during COVID and I just realized how long the line was, and so many people were breathing in such a close space,” he recalls of the inspiration for ShopQuick, his second app.

“I didn’t want to go to the grocery store when there were so many people around,” he said, “so I wanted there to be a way for people to know if the grocery shop line was lengthy or not.” The program uses crowdsourced data to give users an estimate of how long they will have to wait.

Virtuthon, another app he designed, is about walking and connecting with others, two things we all tried to accomplish under quarantine.

“It’s a competitive type of program that keeps a group of users’ steps so you can keep track of each other and undertake competitive walking,” he adds.

He also invented Get Involved Service Hours, a philanthropy app that assists high school students in logging community service hours to earn. This is a condensed version of the information.