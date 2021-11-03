A 1,200-year-old Native American canoe discovered in a Wisconsin lake will be preserved.

A canoe believed to be 1,200 years old has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake.

It’s called a dugout canoe, and it’s a watercraft made from a hollowed-out tree. It was discovered in Lake Mendota and was recovered with the help of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office from a depth of around 30 feet.

According to Wisconsin news station WMTC NBC 15, historians believe the canoe was made by ancestors of the Ho-Chunk peoples, one of Wisconsin’s two First Nations. Dugout canoes, also known as dugouts, are one of the world’s oldest types of manufactured watercraft.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Bill Quackenbush, a Ho-Chunk tribal historic preservation official, was present at the canoe’s retrieval from the lake. “When it comes to artifacts of this sort, we’re all in support of it if it’s going to maintain and preserve the history and culture of us in this area,” he told the publication. According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin Historical Society, the canoe could be Wisconsin’s oldest fully intact water vessel.

After marine archaeologists at the historical society discovered of its existence in June 2021, an endeavor to recover it from Lake Mendota was initiated.

Tamara Thomsen, a marine archaeologist who was scuba diving in the lake for fun, discovered the canoe in the summer. Carbon dating on a little piece of wood was used to determine its age.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it was then rescued by divers who placed a sling underneath it and hoisted it to the surface of the lake using inflatable bags packed with air.

The canoe was brought to Wisconsin’s State Archive Preservation Facility after being retrieved from the lake. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, it was subsequently placed in a custom-built storage container filled with water and a chemical to keep it from decaying.

Over time, more chemicals will be used to restore the canoe, which might take up to three years.

In a statement on Facebook, Christian Overland, CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society, said: “The canoe is a unique item carved from a single tree that links us to the people who lived in this area 1,200 years ago.

“As a result, This is a condensed version of the information.