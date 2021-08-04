A 120-foot barge capsized off the coast of Charleston, potentially spilling 1,000 gallons of fuel.

The Coast Guard is on the scene in Charleston, South Carolina, after a 120-foot dredge barge capsized in the Marina on Wednesday morning, officials said. The barge was carrying 1,000 gallons of petroleum onboard, which might pour into the water, according to officials.

Sector #USCG The 120′ dredge barge Capt Leo II in the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina capsized this morning, prompting a response from Charleston and local officials. There had a maximum capacity of 1,000 gallons of diesel on board, according to the report. The boom has been activated. There will be more updates in the future. pic.twitter.com/q10aPaRPNx

August 4, 2021 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast)

A “boom has been deployed,” according to the United States Coast Guard Southeast’s Twitter account. A “boom” is a way of cleaning up oil spills. Diesel fuel escaping from the dredge is contained by the booms, which are enormous padded barriers designed to catch and absorb oil.

At this time, it’s unclear how many gallons of petroleum are leaking or whether all 1,000 gallons have made their way into the ocean.

Authorities received a call at 3:30 a.m., according to The Post and Courier, that the dredge was sinking in the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.

Marcol Dredging Co., based in North Charleston, owns the Captain Leo II barge.

Marcol Dredging Co. has been contacted for comment, but no response has been received.

Marcol Dredging spokesman Jack Walker told The Courier that the dredge was really connected to two barges, and that both barges and the dredge were partially sunk.

No one was on the barge when it sank, according to the Coast Guard.

One Twitter user expressed concern for fishing in the area as a result of the leak, claiming that the dredging was already causing problems.

Several other disasters have harmed ecosystems in South Carolina seas, including a huge oil spill about a year ago after the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant released thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

The United States Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) spent many days cleaning gasoline out of the sea and a marsh that led to major waterways.

However, in South Carolina, one of the worst oil disasters occurred in. This is a condensed version of the information.