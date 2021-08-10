A 12-year-old opposes DeSantis’ mask ban, fearful that his brother will not be vaccinated.

A 12-year-old girl met with a campaigning candidate preparing to run against Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss why the state’s schools require mask mandates as the state continues to battle growing coronavirus cases caused by the Delta variety.

During a video conference on Monday, Lila Hartley spoke with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried about DeSantis’ recent decision to prohibit schools from requiring students to wear masks.

Lila had previously written to Duval County School District officials, requesting that they consider the children under the age of 10 who aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, including her 10-year-old brother.

“I’m really worried…I’m not sure what I’d do if he died…. “It is a proven truth that masks save lives,” she added. “Many others would feel so much safer if masks were required,” she continued. “Masks are important so we can continue to enjoy in-person school and not have to hurt families and staff by this terrible virus.” Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has been openly advocating for Floridians to wear masks and get vaccinated.

“Right now, we’re absolutely in the dark—exactly that’s what’s going on. That is why, on a daily basis, I try to provide the public with as much information as possible,” Fried stated at a press conference last week.

The governor chose not to include fresh data in today’s Florida COVID report.

After meeting with Hartley on Monday, Lila tweeted, "Florida's Capital City and County just mandated masks grades K-8th grade," tagging the Leon County School District. Superintendent Rocky Hanna was then thanked.

— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 9, 2021 On July 30, DeSantis signed an executive order prohibiting school districts from enforcing mask mandates in order to maintain “parents’ choice to select” what is best for their children.

The Florida Department of Education announced that "state monies, discretionary grant dollars, discretionary lottery funds, or any other funds" will be withheld.