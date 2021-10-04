A 101-year-old woman adopts the shelter’s oldest cat, calling it a “Match Made in Heaven.”

Gus, a 19-year-old dog, was surrendered to the Humane Society of Catawba County (HSCC) in North Carolina in September after his previous owner was unable to maintain him due to unforeseen work obligations. “His owner was heartbroken,” Jane Bower, executive director of the Humane Society of Catawba County, told This website.

The HSCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to combating animal overpopulation, abuse, and harsh treatment in the area, as well as ensuring that “no adoptable animal will be euthanized.”

The Pat Anderson Center for Animal Adoption and Humane Education, a state-of-the-art no-kill companion animal shelter as well as a low-cost spay/neuter facility and education center, is part of the organization.

She said, “We took Gus in and proceeded to complete a health check and found that Gus was in remarkable health for a 19-year-old.”

“Obviously, we would look for Gus, but living at a shelter, especially at his age, is not ideal.”

Fortunately for Gus, it happened to be at the same time as Penny’s family, 101, was looking for an elderly kitten and came to the facility to find one.

Bower added, “The adopter’s family contacted us requesting to adopt a senior cat for their mother.” “She had recently lost her cat, and despite receiving a plush cat, she was dissatisfied because it did not purr.”

“We were wary because of everyone’s age, but the family stated that they were willing to look after the cat on behalf of their mother.”

Bower hailed the adoption as a “match made in heaven,” with Gus fitting into his new home with Penny. She replied, “[He] has made himself at home and is eating like a horse.”

On September 30, the shelter announced the good news on Facebook, stating, “Our [hearts]are full with this wonderful adoption.” Our 19-year-old (133 in human years) great-grandPAW has found his forever home in the arms of his new mama, who is 101 years old. Gus-Gus, I congratulate you. Wishing you the best days watching squirrels and sharing your love in the days ahead. This is a condensed version of the information.