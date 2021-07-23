A 100-pound piece of plane landing gear lands on the Country Club golf course from the sky.

A significant piece of landing gear from a plane in flight dropped from the sky, causing the pilot to make an emergency landing without the required equipment.

A pair of landing gear weighing around 100 pounds broke off a twin-engine Piper Navajo plane on Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Press Herald. The plane’s wheel plummeted from the sky and crashed on the Gorham Country Club’s golf course in Maine’s seventh fairway.

The country club called the Gorham Police Department about the falling wheel around 6 p.m. that night, according to the outlet. The wheel, which responding officers estimated to weigh around 100 pounds, was taken from the facility shortly before 8 p.m. for inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The enormous wheel caused a large circular hole in the grass on the golf course, according to photos of the incident.

On Wednesday, the Gorham Police Department shared information about the event on their Facebook page. “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, objects start falling out of the sky,” the office joked.

According to the police report, the incident resulted in “two miracles.” “For starters, nobody was hit by this falling object when it plummeted from the sky on the 7th fairway. Number two, the plane was able to land safely in Islip, New York, by doing a belly landing.”

The Piper Navajo is the most recent plane to make news for its mechanical problems. After reporting engine problems, a teenager successfully landed a banner plane on a New Jersey bridge last week. At the time of the occurrence, he was the only person on board.

In May, two planes collided as they positioned themselves to land at Centennial Airport above Cherry Creek State Park, southeast of Denver. Fortunately, none of the passengers on board the two little planes were hurt.

An engine of a United Airlines flight from Denver to Honolulu caught fire mid-flight in February, causing debris to crash in Colorado communities. Residents are trapped in the crossfire. This is a condensed version of the information.