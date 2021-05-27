A $100 million fund has been established by a group of organizations to address the disparities in the Hispanic pandemic.

The health and financial disparities that the epidemic has wreaked on the Latino community are not new, but as vaccines continue and states reopen, a new $100 million program aims to bring together organizations and Fortune 1000 firms to guarantee that Hispanics are not left behind.

The Healthy Americas Foundation, which supports the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, has announced the start of the Hispanic Family Equity Fund, an ambitious endeavor to correct failures from the previous year and prepare for the reality of a post-pandemic world, according to Washington Newsday.

The project plans to spend $20 million on “equity grants” to community-based organizations to provide family services such as early education, child care, food security, health insurance, economic support, and job training.

An additional $5 million will be allocated to local and national policy data efforts focused on equity, in order to guarantee that Hispanic families benefit fully from pandemic recovery efforts. The majority of the money, $75 million, would go into a permanent investment fund to foster new ideas and chances for providing better services to Latinos.

Dr. Jane L. Delgado, president and CEO of the Healthy Americas Foundation, told Washington Newsday that her organization’s first focus is granting funds to community-based groups to support the combination of services that people in that neighborhood most need.

“Recovery isn’t simply being vaccinated and removing your mask; it’s also figuring out how to reengage with the community.” Delgado explained. “Each organization will develop its own answers since problems in Texas are different from those in California or New York.”

Centene, a Fortune 500 healthcare firm based in St. Louis, is bolstering the fundraising campaign by offering $1 million in matching donations to organizations and foundations who join the fund.

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff and Senior Vice President Marcela Manjarrez-Hawn challenged Fortune 1000 companies to join the fund in a letter shared with Washington Newsday, stating that while the pandemic did not cause the health and economic inequities facing Hispanic communities, it “did exacerbate them,” shining “an uncomfortable light on the gross disparities faced.”

