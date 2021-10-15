A 10-year-old boy with COVID dies after his mother is given the option of amputating his limbs or ‘letting him go.’

After a two-week battle with COVID-19 and complications from the virus, a 10-year-old boy died on Wednesday.

After contracting COVID-19, Zyrin Foots, a 10-year-old kid from Texas, developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). Foots developed gangrene in his legs as a result of his heart’s inability to pump blood, which is a rare illness that causes inflammation in children’s organs, including the heart.

If left untreated, gangrene causes bodily tissue to die and can be fatal, and treatment can result in the loss of a body part. Foots’ aunt, Ashley Engmann, told KTRK-TV that physicians offered her sister, Foots’ mother, a choice. He might have his limbs and legs amputated, giving him a 25% chance of survival. Engmann stated that the 10-year-old had “no chance of living” without the amputation. According to Engmann, Foots’ mother took the difficult decision to “let him go” because she believed it was the most “humane and kind thing she could do for her child.” According to a GoFundMe campaign Engmann set up to help with funeral expenses, the 10-year-old kid was placed on life support on September 30.

Although COVID-19 is thought to affect elderly individuals more than children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reminded parents that their children are still at risk, particularly if they have comorbidity. Use in an emergency Vaccine authorizations are only valid for children aged 12 and up, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering approving them for children aged 5 to 11.

While older people are still more vulnerable to the virus than younger people, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that kid infections peaked in September. In September, an estimated 1 million new cases were recorded, accounting for almost one-sixth of all cases involving minors in the United States.

According to the CDC, COVID deaths among children under the age of 12 account for less than 1% of all COVID cases since the pandemic began.

Vaccines for children under the age of 12 may be available in the coming weeks, and the federal government has advised states to prepare for the extra vaccinations. The question is whether or not parents will make the effort to obtain their child. This is a condensed version of the information.