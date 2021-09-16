A 10-year-old boy narrowly avoids being carjacked in Houston, according to video.

The footage begins with a white GMC Yukon coming into a convenience store parking lot in the 8700 block of Beechnut Street, which was released on Twitter by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. The Yukon pulls up alongside a black pickup and parks next to it.

As the video progresses, one person can be seen exiting the white Yukon’s driver-side door and walking toward the convenience store, while another exits the back door and walks around the vehicle.

We need your help identifying the suspects in a robbery (carjacking) at a convenience store in the 8700 block of Beechnut on Sept. 5. As the suspects drove away, a 10-year-old managed to get out of the vehicle just in time. Please contact @CrimeStopHOU if you know who they are. pic.twitter.com/3P8Fw0kEAG

— September 16, 2021, Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery)

One of the individuals then walks up to the black truck parked nearby and enters through the driver’s side door. When the person gets into the truck, the back door opens, and the 10-year-old girl sprints toward the convenience store’s entrance.

The crime happened on September 5 at roughly 10:30 p.m. local time, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

According to a news release, the “complainant and his wife” departed their black vehicle “and left it running while their 10-year-old daughter stayed in the backseat” after arriving at the convenience shop.

The suspect observed the 10-year-old girl in the back seat after entering the complainant’s black vehicle. According to the official announcement, the suspect “threatened to hurt her if she did not get out.”

The video shows the culprit driving away in the truck after the 10-year-old girl narrowly escapes the car. The other suspect re-enters the white Yukon and follows the stolen car out of the lot. The owners of the stolen vehicle are seen sprinting out of the convenience store at the end of the video, attempting to flag down the suspect in their vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was discovered unoccupied on September 11th, according to authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.