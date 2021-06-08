91 percent of union workers at a Virginia Volvo plant vote no on a proposed wage increase, and the strike ends.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) stated that a 3,000-worker strike at a Volvo truck plant in Virginia restarted Monday after 91 percent of union employees voted no on compensation language in a new contract proposal. According to statistics issued by Local 2069, 90 percent of people voted no on common language and hourly language in the tentative agreement, according to the Associated Press.

The striking employees’ bargaining committee has requested a meeting with management to discuss unresolved grievances, including healthcare, pay, health and safety issues, and working conditions, according to the UAW.

The plant’s general manager, Franky Marchand, said Monday that the union’s rejection of the contract proposal was “tough to understand” because it included wage increases and competitive benefits.

“We are dedicated to the collective bargaining process, and we are sure that we will reach a mutually advantageous deal in the end,” he said in a statement.

The plant, which spans 1.6 million square feet, is the world’s largest maker of Volvo tractor-trailer vehicles and one of the region’s top private-sector employees.

Negotiations began in February after the previous deal, which was signed in 2016, was set to expire in mid-March. From April 17 to April 30, unionized workers went on strike, then returned to work when discussions continued. A proposed deal was rejected by UAW members in May. The corporation announced a new preliminary deal on May 22, which was rejected on Sunday.

The plant is currently undergoing a $400 million investment for advanced technological upgrades, site expansion, and product development, including the groundbreaking Volvo VRN Electric truck.

The company has generated 1,100 new employees since the last union deal was enacted in 2016, and it is on schedule to add another 600 employees in 2021.