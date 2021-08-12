91 percent of counties in the United States are in a state of ‘substantial or high’ risk. COVID Transmission Zones, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, Walensky delivered the findings at a White House COVID-19 task group news briefing.

“Across the country, we continue to see a spike in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. And now, over 90% of counties in the United States are experiencing substantial or high transmission, and as we have been saying, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated are by far the most vulnerable,” Walensky said at the briefing.

According to the CDC, at least 76.68 percent of counties are experiencing “high” coronavirus infection, with 14.38 percent suffering “substantial” transmission. According to the data, COVID-19 transmission is “moderate” or “low” in less than 10% of all counties in the United States.

According to CDC data, Louisiana has the greatest rate of COVID-19 infections, with a seven-day case rate of 838.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons in Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama is all above 300.

According to CDC data released earlier this week, 72.48 percent of counties had high transmission and 16.55 percent had considerable transmission.

According to Walensky, the United States recorded 132,384 new COVID-19 instances on Wednesday, with the seven-day moving average number of cases increasing by 24% to about 114,000 per day.

During the briefing, Walensky stated, “The seven-day average of hospital admissions is over 9,700 per day, an increase of about 31% from the prior seven-day period.” “In addition, the seven-day average of daily deaths has risen to 452 per day, up 22% from the previous seven-day period.”

During the press briefing, White House Pandemic Response Coordinator Jeff Zients noted that Florida and Texas “accounted for nearly 40%” of new COVID-19 hospitalizations across the US.

In the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country, health officials have emphasized the importance of prevention measures including immunizations and mask use. President Joe Biden earlier stated that all 4 million government employees will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or they will be fired.