9/11, which was once a rare source of American unity, has become a political battleground.

In the aftermath of the horrific September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, American solidarity appeared to be at an all-time high. 9/11 continues to be a cause of significant political conflicts today.

“We saw togetherness is one thing that must never break,” President Joe Biden said in a video statement honoring the 20th anniversary of the national tragedy on Saturday.

He went on to say, “Unity is what makes us who we are, America at its best.” “To me, the primary lesson of September 11 is this. It’s because, when we’re at our most vulnerable, in the tug of all that makes us human, in the fight for America’s soul, togetherness is our greatest power. Unity does not imply that we must share the same beliefs; rather, we must have a fundamental trust in one another.”

Any casual political observer would detect a significant disconnect between Biden’s speech and the realities of today’s America. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, Gallup recorded the highest-ever approval rating for a president in late September 2001, when former President George W. Bush was seen favorably by nearly 90% of Americans. In the current period of political divisiveness, however, such unconditional support for a political figure appears all but unthinkable.

“I wouldn’t necessarily attribute the start of this shift to the 9/11 period—it was evident, for example, with the so-called Contract with America in 1994, and it worsened during the administrations of Bush (except for the short-term ‘rally around the flag’ effect seen following the terrorist attacks), Obama, and Trump,” says Professor Stephen Craig of the University of Virginia’s Department of Political Science.

“One thing that distinguishes the current age is that, whereas Clinton, Bush, and Obama all emphasised the value of unity and compromise—at least rhetorically—Trump has actively worked to exploit the differences that exist among different groups of Americans,” Craig continued.

Although Bush may have helped to unite Americans in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, he is now widely regarded as a divisive figure. During his remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Bush alluded to the current state of discord in America. “Those days appear distant from our own when it comes to America’s unity,” the former Republican said. This is a condensed version of the information.