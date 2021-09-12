9/11 Memorial in South Carolina Vandalized, with the word “Taliban” spray-painted on it.

The memorial was built by Upstate Granite Solution, a granite installation firm, and included a copy of the World Trade Center’s north and south towers, which were flanked by American flags in honor of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

According to WBTW, vandals spray-painted the monument’s base and one of the two memorial towers placed by the corporation.

The duplicate was destroyed overnight, according to Paul Nichols, the company’s CEO.

“We invested the time and money on this monument to bring our community together and connect over the memory of those who perished 20 years ago in the attacks, as well as those first responders who willingly laid down their lives to serve others,” Nichols said.

Employees of the company reportedly removed the spray paint on Sunday morning and reported it to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The corporation and the sheriff’s office were approached for comment, but no response was received by the time of publication.

This isn’t the first time a 9/11 memorial has been vandalized in the days leading up to the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Saturday. On Thursday, a flag display honoring the victims of the tragedy was defaced in Boston. According to WCVB, approximately 3,000 small US flags displayed the day before in Boston’s Public Garden were found damaged and strewn about. The flags were uprooted and tossed across the sidewalk, and a garbage can near the display was pushed to the ground, according to a video posted on Twitter.

Someone pushed several of the flags over in Boston’s Public Garden, broke sticks, and emptied garbage cans a day after @TeamProject351 volunteers put 2997 flags in commemoration of those killed on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/57tvGg4M2Z #WCVB

September 9, 2021 — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV)

The exhibit was put together by Project 351, a non-profit that rebuilt the garden after it was vandalized.

Carolyn Casey, the organization’s founder, said she was “heartbroken and dismayed” when she realized the display had been wrecked. Casey, on the other hand, said she felt “gratitude and hope” when she arrived. This is a condensed version of the information.