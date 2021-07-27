882 Pounds of Cocaine Worth $16 Million Intercepted by a US Coast Guard Cutter

The Harriet Lane, a US Coast Guard cutter located in Portsmouth, Virginia, returned to port on Sunday after securing 882 pounds of suspected cocaine with a street value of $16 million.

According to a statement from the US Coast Guard, the 270-foot medium endurance cutter was on a 72-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea doing counter-drug and migration operations.

The Coast Guard 7th District, USS Wichita, and Joint Interagency Task Force South were among the additional US and international military assets on the scene.

The crew came across a vessel transporting hundreds of pounds of the illegal substance along the way.

The Harriet Lane crew, together with members of the USS Wichita, executed the cocaine interception via helicopter. “The helicopter damaged the vessel and vectored in Harriet Lane’s tiny boat with an embarked boarding team,” according to the Coast Guard.

“Harriet Lane sailors also assisted the French frigate Ventse in conducting repeated at-sea transfers of suspected illegal narcotics and drug-smugglers with the Dutch Navy aboard HNLMS Holland and aided the at-sea interdiction of a suspected drug smuggling vessel,” according to the statement.

The crew of the Harriet Lane also assisted in a tow alongside the USS Wichita, which took the 378-foot littoral combat ship with it.

“As the evolution progressed, both vessels traded crew members of various rates and ranks in order to provide exposure and foster professional development. According to the Coast Guard, “this exercise provided essential training for both crews and strengthened the special connections among the seagoing agencies.”

The Harriet Lane’s commanding officer, Ben Goff, described himself as “very humbled” to having completed such a successful first patrol onboard the Harriet Lane.

“Throughout, we displayed a range of talent that is only found in the top Coast Guard in the world. I’m really proud of the team for their unwavering flexibility and unselfish dedication in the face of several scheduling changes and mission problems. Likewise, conducting missions and training with our US, Dutch, and French naval colleagues was a genuine honor,” Goff continued.

Harriet Lane is also in charge of a number of other Coast Guard duties, including search and rescue, law enforcement, maritime defense, and marine environment preservation.

The Coast Guard has been attempting to seize illegal substances for a long time. This is a condensed version of the information.